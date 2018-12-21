The 25 Best Games of 2018

25. Northgard

Northgard is far from the most famous or recognized game of 2018, but it deserves a spot on this list. You control a clan of Vikings fighting for control of the continent of Northgard. Each clan brings unique advantages, quirks and strategic considerations.

Some elements of the game will be familiar to those who frequently play real-time strategy games: Your scout uncovers new lands as the game progresses, villagers gather food and wood, and you trade resources for money. But other mechanics present a unique challenge for all: blizzards and other natural disasters threaten your resource production, and you can even trade with giants and kobalds to woo them into joining your clan. Plus, you'll fall in love with the graphics and the classic Norse soundtrack. — Monica Chin

Credit: Shiro Games