16 Reasons to Be Excited About Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Smash Bros. fans new and old have a lot to look forward to as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lands on Switch Dec. 7. If you're a casual fan, a curious newcomer or a die-hard competitive player, you probably watched Nintendo's E3 presentation video, 25 minutes of which were dedicated to Smash Bros. The presentation was packed with details about new gameplay mechanics, playable characters, new stages, new items and a lot more. Nintendo also launched the official site, which includes short video clips of each character.

From all the screenshots, video and information Nintendo posted about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it would be easy to miss some key information. So we assembled some of the best parts for you to read over as you wait patiently for it to hurry up and be December.

Credit: Nintendo