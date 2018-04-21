The Best Fighting-Game Controllers for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Fighting games have seen a huge resurgence this console generation. Since the launch of the PS4 and Xbox One, we've seen returns to classic fighting franchises, like Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and Tekken 7, as well as exciting new franchises, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ. And there's more to come, from long-awaited sequels such as Soul Calibur VI to cool indie fighters like Punch Planet.

But if you're tired of watching the pros play on Twitch and actually want to start competing seriously, we recommend acquiring a good fight stick or controller. And with so many options on the market, it can seem overwhelming for any newcomer. Here's a rundown of some of the best controllers for throwing out hadoukens like a master.

What to consider

Buying a fight stick will not make you the King of Fighters. Quite the contrary. Learning how to use a fight stick takes time, and depending on your familiarity with using one, your experience can vary greatly. Luckily, many companies are starting to understand that many younger gamers have grown up with D-pads, dual analog sticks and keyboards, and thus now give players more options.

Credit: Bandai Namco