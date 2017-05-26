OnePlus 5 Will Pack a Key Galaxy S8 Feature

Qualcomm has confirmed a big feature for the next big smartphone release.

In a tweet this week, Qualcomm said that the OnePlus 5 will run on its Snapdragon 835 processor, confirming what had been rumored for the last several weeks. Qualcomm didn't say when the handset might hit store shelves, but did say that it will be "coming soon" -- a refrain we've been hearing from OnePlus and sources who have leaked information about the device.

The OnePlus 5 has quickly become one of the most anticipated handsets to launch this year. And OnePlus, a China-based boutique smartphone maker, has been stoking the flames by leaking some information about the handset on social media.

Over the last few weeks, in fact, OnePlus executives have released images that appear to show dual rear-facing camera lenses. They've also confirmed smaller features, like a new spot for the device's headphone jack.

The latest reports suggest the device could come with a 5.5-inch screen, though whether it'll have a full-HD or quad-HD resolution is unknown. The OnePlus 5 is also expected to come with a flat screen rather than the curved display you'd find in the Galaxy S8. OnePlus is also reportedly planning a fingerprint sensor on the front of the device, under the screen.

Not surprisingly, comparisons have been made between the OnePlus 5 and its chief flagship rival, the Galaxy S8. And although Samsung's device has some features OnePlus 5 likely won't, including a bigger (and curved) screen, it appears now that the companies will be fighting it out with the same processing power.

Still, some big questions remain. While OnePlus has said that it would launch the handset this summer, speculation abounds that it'll be announced in June and released either then or soon after. It's also unclear how much the device might cost. Some reports had said that the OnePlus 5 would cost around $450 to $500, but others have said OnePlus is planning to price the handset closer to the Galaxy S8 to illustrate the competition between the devices.