Stunning OnePlus 5 Concept Puts Galaxy S8 on Notice

The OnePlus 5 is one of the more sought-after handsets this year, and the company just confirmed that it's coming this summer. Now it's been given the rendering treatment in all its metal and glass glory.

The folks over at TechDroider on Friday (May 5) published a video showcasing a OnePlus 5 concept rendering. The one-minute video shows a device made from metal and glass that comes with a piano black finish, big screen, and dual cameras. It's unclear whether the TechDroider folks are basing their design on any real facts about the device, but if the OnePlus 5 looks anything like this, it could give Samsung's Galaxy S8 a run for its money.

The video, which was earlier obtained by Android Headlines, kicks off with a look at the handset's screen. While it's big — the phone is rumored to be about 5.5 inches — it doesn't cover the handset's face like the new Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6. Instead, you'll find a physical home button underneath the screen, which according to recent reports, will also house the smartphone's fingerprint sensor.

There are some disagreements about the screen's expected resolution, but most peg it at full-HD. There's a chance that it might come with a quad-HD resolution.

Moving on, the video turns to the back of the OnePlus 5. The rendering shows a handset with two lenses arranged horizontally. Again, there's been some debate on that feature, with some saying that the lenses will be arranged vertically and others saying the OnePlus 5 could come with a horizontal alignment. The latest word, however is a horizontal arrangement like we see in the concept video.

Tech Droider

Beyond that, the video focuses mainly on the handset's design, featuring sleek curves and an attractive mix of metal and glass. There are also two side buttons that will ostensibly be used to lock the screen and adjust volume.

For its part, OnePlus hasn't divulged too much about the OnePlus 5. The company has teased some information about the device, but at least so far, we've been left to speculate based on the rumors that keep cropping up.

In addition to the aforementioned features, those rumors suggest the handset could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and up to 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5 is expected to hit store shelves in June.