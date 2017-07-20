OnePlus 5 Owners Should Install This 911 Fix Right Away

If you've got a OnePlus 5, you'll definitely want to make sure to install the next software update. It fixes a bug that could have prevented your phone from dialing 911.



(Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

The problem came to light earlier this week, when OnePlus 5 owner Nick Morrelli spotted a building on fire and attempted to call 911. Instead of connecting to emergency services, Morrelli's OnePlus 5 rebooted.

Morrelli was able to replicate the problem in a video he posted to Facebook. In that video, Morrelli dials 911 and, instead of connecting him, the OnePlus 5 he uses reboots. On a Reddit forum, other OnePlus 5 owners noted the same problem.

It's a tricky issue to spot since most of us aren't randomly dialing up 911 just to make sure our phones can get through. (Or at least, we shouldn't be.) At the same time, you don't want to be in an actual emergency and find that your smartphone is incapable of dialing 911.

MORE: Best Unlocked Smartphones

Once the issue with the OnePlus 5 and 911 came to light, OnePlus said it had contacted Morrelli about the problem — which Morelli confirmed in his Facebook post — and that it was working to fix the problem. That fix is arriving in the form of OxygenOS 4.5.6, which OnePlus says it's now rolling out to phones.



If you're a OnePlus 5 owner, you should be getting a notification as the update becomes available. You can check manually by opening Settings on the phone and looking under System Updates.