How to Buy the Budget-Friendly Moto G6

Phone buyers with an eye on the bottom line are about to get a compelling new option. The Moto G6, Motorola's latest budget minded handset, hits Verizon tomorrow (May 24), delivering a solid set of features for less than $250.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The carrier says you'll be able to buy the Moto G6 by paying off the phone over 24 months. That option will run you $10 a month. If you prefer to buy your phone outright, that translates to $240.

Motorola took the wraps off the G6 a month ago. The phone offers a 5.7-inch Full HD+ LCD screen and dual rear cameras. That latter feature enables portrait effects like a stylishly blurred background, and we were impressed by the results during our hands-on time with the device. We also like the promise of smart camera functionality in which you can point the G6's camera at an object or landmark and automatically get relevant Google search data.

MORE: Best Unlocked Smartphones - Phones Under $200, $300, $500

We're less impressed by some of the internals of the new phone, where Motorola has downgraded the processor to a Snapdragon 450. Last year's Moto G5 Plus, which remains one of our favorite sub-$300 phones, used a chipset from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 600 family. We're interested to see what impact the new processor as on performance, and we want to test the G6's 3,000 mAh battery as well.

Verizon won't be the only place you can buy the new phone. Motorola says that Republic Wireless, Ting and TracFone will offer the phone, too, though those discount carriers haven't announced pricing or availability as of this writing. You'll also be able to buy the Moto G6 unlocked at retailers including Best Buy, Wal-Mart, Target, Fry's and B&H Photo. The unlocked phone costs $249 at Best Buy.