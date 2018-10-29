Here's One More Reason to Skip iPhone XS for iPhone XR

You may be thinking that the iPhone XR is not for you and your pet because its portrait mode only works with people.

Well, that’s a software limitation and, of course, there is an app for that: Halide.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a Reddit post, Halide developers have posted information that the human-limit in the iPhone XR’s portrait mode can be circumvented using software and the same edge detection technology may be used for people.

In fact, they got the functionality up and running in an internal test release, as Halide showed on Twitter. Here is a demonstration, comparing the XS and the XR on the same cat.

According to the Halide developers, the feature is a bit temperamental, but it's capable of capturing depth maps on everything from cats to soda cans.



It seems that soon, dogs everywhere will agree that the iPhone XR is indeed the best phone for the money. Cats still hate humans taking their photo, so they will likely continue to disagree.