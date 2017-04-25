New iPhone 8 Rumor Is Biggest Surprise Yet

If you've been following the latest iPhone 8 rumors, it almost seems like a lock that Apple will be releasing three new phones this fall. There's supposed to be two refreshed devices in the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus and a premium iPhone 8 with an OLED screen.

But a new report disputes that there will be a trio, arguing instead that there will be only two new iPhones this fall.

(Image credit: A new rumor says both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 will feature dual cameras. Credit: Benjamin Geskin)

According to a new rumor from Chinese blog Micgadget.com (spotted by MacRumors), Foxconn has received an order for just two new devices. The site says that "we can see only two models with new technology" and it refers to the iPhone 8 and bigger iPhone 8 Plus.

Even more interesting is that Micgadget.com claims that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will both boast dual rear cameras.

One of the great things about the Galaxy S8 is that both models feature the same great cameras on the front and back. That's not the case with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Only the Plus version gives you dual cameras.

If this rumor proves true, Apple might not force you to choose between a compact design and getting a powerful 2x optical zoom and awesome portrait mode for the iPhone 8.

However, MacRumors calls this report "questionable" given all of the previous reports that point to Apple releasing three new iPhones. Given the apparent supply shortages around OLED displays, and reports of a major iPhone 8 delay as a result, it's hard to believe that Apple is working on two iPhone 8 models with the same type of screen.

But it is within the realm of possibility that Apple could be reserving OLED for an iPhone 8 Plus while bestowing both it and the iPhone 8 with dual cameras.