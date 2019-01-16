New iPhone 2019 Render Is Not a Horror

According to reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, this may be one of the new iPhone prototypes currently being considered by Apple. It looks like every other clone out there, but at least it doesn’t suck like the other allegedly leaked prototype.



Check it out.

(Image credit: Onleaks/Compareraja.in)

The renders published by Indian site Compareraja show a horizontal three-camera package centered on the back rather than the current vertical one located on the top left corner.



MORE: iPhone 11 Rumors: Release Date, Leaks, Specs and More

It’s an extremely boring design. Just a load of old with a shade of Samsung. It just looks like a generic Chinese Android phone, kind of a “ugh, is that really it?” But remember the alternative:



(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

The hunchback (or eyepatch) iPhone is a “omg, what the hell are they thinking?” At this point, however, I don’t know what Apple is thinking.



According to Hemmerstoffer, it is very early in the production process and there are three iPhones that are in the Engineering Validation Test phase. That means that Apple hasn’t decided which route to take and these may not be the final iPhones.