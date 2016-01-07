iFit Treadmill's Giant OLED Screen Lets You Run Anywhere

LAS VEGAS — If you're like me and prefer a treadmill next to the window while you're at the gym, iFit and NordicTrack have a treat for you.

At CES 2016 today (Jan. 6), iFit showed off a prototype treadmill called the NordicTrack Escape, which syncs with iFit's smartphone app and features a 60-inch curved OLED display that lets you run through your favorite Google Maps Street View routes. The company also showed off a variety of gym equipment, fitness bands, a bed and smart shoes.

(Image credit: Andrew E. Freedman/Tom's Guide)



While most treadmills only incline or decline, the NordicTrack Escape will also tilt from side to side. An iFit representative likened it to the pitch and yaw of an airplane. The treadmill analyzes your chosen route and matches the terrain of a chosen destination, allowing for indoor trail runs or runs on your favorite outdoor route during rainy days.

I was shown a video on the screen featuring a picturesque trail in Utah, and it looked much more appealing than the bus stop I see outside the gym window a few times per week. The treadmill syncs to iFit's wearables via WiFi. Details are subject to change, but iFit and NordicTrack are planning for a Christmas 2016 release at roughly $8,000.

MORE: Fitness Tracker Buying Guide

The company also showed off prototypes of its upcoming fitness trackers, including the iFit Link, iFit Vue HR and iFit Axis HR. The Vue HR will be less than $100 when it releases this spring, which is significantly less than other fitness bands that measure heart rate, such as the $150 Fitbit Charge HR.

The Vue HR has an OLED touchscreen displaying activity statistics, calories burned and notifications from your phone. The Link and Axis HR will release in the fall, but no prices were provided. A representative said the fitness trackers will all be compatible with chest-strap heart-rate monitors.

(Image credit: Andrew E. Freedman/Tom's Guide)

Everything that iFit showed off connects to the iFit apps for iOS and Android, which use a feature called Coach to provide nutrition and exercise goals alongside tips for better sleep.



While the fitness bands are entering a crowded market that iFit already participates in, the treadmill wowed me. But its price made me hope a local gym buys one so I can afford to experience it.