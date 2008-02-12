Trending

3GMS: HTC Pharos With GPS Available At the End of This Month

By

The new P3470 HTC Smartphone, known as Pharos, will be available at the end of the month.

htc pharos p3470

The new P3470 HTC Smartphone, known as Pharos, will be available at the end of the month. We find it at Orange for 449 €. With a more geometrical design than previous models (especially when considering the touchscreen), the HTC P3470 is slim, being only 16 mm thick.

A slow Smartphone/GPS

This phone houses a Texas Instrument OMAP 850 processor running at 200 MHz, with 128 MB of RAM and 256 MB of ROM. This model runs Windows Mobile 6 Professional and integrate a GPS. The phone and the GOS will be slowed down by an inadequate processor. It’s a flaw that already plagued the first HTC Touch. A processor would drastically slow the user’s experience, but the latter didn’t have a GOS.

Nothing new

The other features of the HTC Pharos are common among the manufacturer’s models. We find the 2 Megapixel camera without flash, a Micro SD memory card slot and EDGE technology. We can only be disappointed by the absence of faster standards such as 3G, HSDPA or Wi-Fi. Their absence may be justified by the intention to keep an honorable battery life. Indeed, to add those features on top of the GPS could be risky. The manufacturer announces a battery life of a little more than 5 hours in talk and 10 days in idle.

Image 1 of 1

htc pharos p3470

Image 1 of 1

htc pharos p3470

Image 1 of 1

htc pharos p3470