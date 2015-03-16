Smartphone Madness 2015: HTC One M9 vs. ZTE Grand X Max+

EDITOR'S NOTE: Congratulations to the HTC One M9 for taking 88.76 percent of the vote against the ZTE Grand X Max+. The poll is now closed. The HTC will move on to the next round. Come back today (March 17) at 10 a.m. ET to vote for your favorite in the matchup between the Motorola Moto X and the BlackBerry Passport.

By taking 55 percent of the vote, the Sharp Aquos Crystal fans have spoken. And just like that the Samsung Galaxy S6 is going home. Still vying for a spot in the Aristocratic 8 are today's challengers, the HTC One M9 and ZTE Grand X Max+. The polls are open now, and will remain so until tomorrow morning (March 17) at 9 a.m. ET. But before you cast your vote, you might want to learn a couple things about these two contenders.

The HTC One M9 was unveiled at Mobile World Congress just a couple weeks ago, but the HTC One line isn't a noob to the Smartphone Madness competition. The new model features an all-metal unibody design with a 5-inch, 1080-pixel display. It comes with 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of storage space. But the alley-oop for this phone is the 128GB of additional storage space that can come via a microSD card.

The ZTE Grand X Max+ has a mouthful for a name, which makes me wish it were as easy to shorten as the name of Duke's Coach K. This phablet isn't as spec-heavy as its rival today, sporting a meager 1280 x 720-pixel resolution on its 6-inch display. The company also only claims 6.5 hours of battery life. But for $199, Cricket Wireless customers won't have to break the bank to get their hands on this Android handset.

So whose colors are you flying today: The vibrant green of HTC or the navy blue of ZTE? You only have until Tuesday morning to make up your mind. Check back to see who won, and then check out Tuesday's (March 17) match up between the Motorola Moto X and the BlackBerry Passport. Those polls will open at 10 a.m. ET.

Anna Attkisson is the managing editor at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag. Follow Anna Attkisson @akattkisson. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook.