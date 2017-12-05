How to Free Up Phone Storage with Google's Files Go

If you're looking for a new way to save some data on your smartphone, Google's Files Go app might be a good option.



The search giant announced today (Dec. 5) that its Google Files Go app is coming out of beta and now available globally. The app, which works on Android devices running Lollipop (5.0) or later, analyzes what's on your smartphone and offers up ways to save space.

From the Google Files Go app, you'll find recommendations for removing app cache, eliminating unwanted photos and video, and ditching large files. And the amount of work you'll actually need to do to carry those recommendations out that is minimal.



Here's a look at how to save space on your Android device from Google Files Go:





1. Open the app and let it scan your storage.



2. Choose Storage at the bottom and go to your first "card" about media. Tap it.



3. You'll see an option to remove unwanted media. Simply tap the options you want and tap Delete.



4. When you're done, hit the back button and follow the same steps with all the other options, which will include app cache, large files, and more.



5. All set? Back on the app's home screen, tap the Files button at the bottom.



6. In there, you'll see a variety of files categories, including downloads, apps, videos, and more. Follow the same procedure by tapping each category and choosing which items in each should be removed from your smartphone.



7. Head back to the main Google Files Go page to see how much data you've freed up.

