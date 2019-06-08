If all of your friends have started to spend more of their time on Instagram and other social networks, don't feel bad about wanting to delete your Snapchat account.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Not only did every other social network copy Snapchat's Stories feature, but the service repeatedly stumbled with failed redesigns that alienated its core base.

Fortunately, it's not that hard to delete your Snapchat account, you just need to know where to look. Hilariously, it’s not inside the app.

How to delete Snapchat

1. Navigate to the Snapchat Accounts Portal.

2. Sign in.

3. Enter your password and click continue.

4. Your account is deleted!

How to reactivate your Snapchat account

This one's pretty easy — just one step — there's just two catches. First of all, you'll have only 30 days to reactivate your account before Snapchat actually deletes it. Secondly, you may need to wait a bit — up to 24 hours — before your deleted account can be reactivated.

Once you know that, it's as easy as logging Log in with your username, not your account’s email address.