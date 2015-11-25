How To 3D-Print Your Own Halo 5 Spartan

There are plenty of cool statues of Halo's Master Chief out there, but isn't it time your own personal Spartan got immortalized as a physical toy? Microsoft and 3D printing company Sandboxr have teamed up to bring you just that, with a new hub page that lets you order a 3D-printed statue of your Halo 5: Guardians in-game avatar (starting at $29). The whole process only takes a few minutes, whether you're looking to recreate your custom character or surprise a loved one with a replica of their own Spartan.

To get started, head to the official Halo 3D Printing hub and log in to your Microsoft account at the top right of the screen (if you want to order a print of someone else's Spartan, you'll need their account info). The site will then automatically pull up your Halo 5 character exactly how it appears in-game. If you want to make some tweaks, you can change your Spartan's gender and suit colors, as well as swap in any of the helmets, visors or armor sets you've unlocked in the game.



Once you're set with how your Spartan looks, simply hit 3D Print. You'll then be taken to an ordering page that lets you double-check your model's appearance, choose a pose and add custom text to your figure's base. You also have three choices of size: a $29 small model (4 to 4.5 inches), a $49 medium version (5 to 5.5 inches) and an $89 large statue (6 to 7 inches).



I've yet to order my own Spartan statue, but based on the sample photos on Halo's website, Sandboxr's 3D prints seem to faithfully replicate the myriad Spartan suits that players can create.

A 3D-printed Spartan seems like the perfect gift for anyone addicted to Halo 5: Guardians, a game we loved for its explosive campaign and addictive multiplayer modes. If you're especially proud of the thousands of kills your in-game Spartan has racked up, this is a fun and fairly affordable way to commemorate them.

