Google Street View Car Stalked by Snorkel Men

It seems that the Google Street View car is a chance for some at internet fame (even if it's a blurry affair).

A couple of guys in Norway must have know that the Google Street View car would be soon passing through their street, so they camped outside on lawn chairs while dressed in full snorkel gear.

Judging from what Google now displays on its Street View of its Maps service, the dynamic duo was successful.

Those of you who haven't had your streets charted yet – keep an eye out for the Street View car. Either shutter your windows or get yourself noticed.