People These Days Want to Work at Google, Apple, Facebook

According to a survey conducted by consulting firm Universum, most of us choose Google, Apple, Facebook, the U.S. State Department and Walt Disney as their top destinations.

Among 6700 college graduates below an age of 40, 19.7 percent of respondents said they would want to work for Google, which was 7 points ahead of Apple. Facebook was favored by 8.9 percent of the responses. All students were presented with a list of 200 possible employers. Among the top 25 answers are also the FBI, Microsoft, the CIA, NASA, Electronic Arts, Yahoo and the Peace Corps.

Chris Cordery, Universum's director of Americas, told the WSJ that Google has "established a very strong brand in what its culture is, in what it's like to work there." He noted that candidates "look at Google as compensating employees well and offering challenging work but at the same time it will be a fun and strong culture."

The ranking listed financial institutions at the bottom end of the ranking. Cordery said that "these organizations may not be as attractive as they once were."