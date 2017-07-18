First Galaxy S9 Details Emerge

Samsung's Galaxy S8 has only been on store shelves for a few months, but some folks are already turning their attention to the Galaxy S9.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Korean tech giant is planning to offer the same Infinity Display in the Galaxy S9 that it currently offers in the Galaxy S8, a site called The Bell is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The site claims Samsung has already ordered 5.8- and 6.2-inch Infinity Display panels, according to SamMobile, which earlier discovered the report.

Samsung isn't only thinking about the size of the screen. According to the report, the company is also working on getting a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display. The feature was planned for the Galaxy S8, but Samsung ultimately ditched the idea after discovering it didn't work as expected and suffered from some security problems. Samsung was forced to include a fingerprint sensor on the device's rear panel.

Most of the attention directed towards Samsung of late has centered on the Galaxy Note 8, a device that's expected to be announced at a press event in New York City on Aug. 23. A Samsung executive has hinted that the smartphone will debut in early September.

Still, Samsung has initiated a bi-annual cadence on big smartphone launches, forcing the company to start working now on its first major smartphone launch in 2018.

Samsung's decision to keep the same screen sizes suggests the device could come with a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S8, complete with the curved (and big) screens. The big question is whether Samsung will bundle a fingerprint sensor into the display. There's also speculation Samsung might offer a dual-lens camera in the smartphone.