Last-Minute Galaxy Note 9 Leak Has Actual Surprises

If there were any more surprises ahead for Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event, they're now officially gone.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A Reddit user who goes by the name Wan997 has published a list of some of the extras we could expect from Samsung's event. And some of the items match up with the many rumors we've been hearing.

For instance, the user says that the Galaxy Note 9 pre-order comes with either a pair of wireless AKG noise-canceling headphones or a Fortnite gaming package. And if you want both, you'll pay $99.

Samsung is planning to sell its S Pen stylus in different colors, according to the Reddit user, and after charging it for just 40 seconds, the S Pen will last 30 minutes. The person also says that the S Pen's button will double as a shutter button for snapping photos (presumably via Bluetooth) and the color you choose for the S Pen will be the same color "of your off-screen memo font."

According to the user, Samsung is planning a 6.4-inch screen in the Galaxy Note 9. Its camera will have artificial intelligence features to optimize camera settings based on the subject, and in order to turn the Galaxy Note 9 into a DeX computer, all you'll need is an HDMI cable, according to Wan997.

Of course, we've heard many of these reports over the last several months. And by the look of things, Samsung is trying to use the extras, like the S Pen, to boost the Galaxy Note 9's appeal. All signs are pointing to few major updates this year, and there's a good chance that the Galaxy Note 9 will look nearly identical to last year's Galaxy Note 8.

But Wan997 wasn't done spilling the beans.

He also said that Samsung is expected to showcase its Galaxy Watch at the Unpacked event. The smartwatch, which had previously been known as the Gear S4 in rumor circles, could come in 46mm and 42mm case sizes. It'll also feature a rose gold color and could last seven days on a single charge, according to the leaker. It'll come with near-field communication technology for Samsung Pay support and will have 40 workout modes to use while you're at the gym.

One other tidbit: Wan997 says that all of the other leaks about the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch are "mostly correct." Samsung is planning to hold its Unpacked event on Aug. 9. At this point, there appears to be little chance of big surprises.