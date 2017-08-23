How Much Is Your Note 5 Worth Now?

If you still happen to have your hands on the Galaxy Note 5, you’re probably anxious to see what Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 has to offer after the Galaxy Note 7 recall last year. If you're planning to trade up for a new phone, you might as well get some cash back. Here's what your Galaxy Note 5 is worth right now.

Based on the five vendors we evaluated, you could earn between $90 and $159 for your Galaxy Note 5, depending on its capacity, color, condition and included accessories. From our comparison, Amazon and Gazelle tend to offer the most money for soon-to-be exchanged phones. Best Buy also provides competitive rates, but T-Mobile and unlocked Galaxy Note 5s are unavailable at this time.

Galaxy Note 5 (32GB / 64GB)



AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Unlocked

Amazon

$120 / $110 (all colors) $95 / $105 (all colors) $130 / N/A (all colors) $140 / $140 (all colors) $140 / $140 (all colors) Best Buy (in-store credit)

$125 / $130 (black) $115 / $133 (black) N/A

$145 / $150 (black) N/A

Gamestop (in-store credit/cash)

$110 / $110 (all colors) $90 / $90 (all colors) $90 / $90 (all colors) $130 / $130 (all colors) N/A

Gazelle

$115 / $120 (all colors) $105 / $105 (all colors) $145 / $155 (all colors) $135 / $159 (all colors) $135 / $140 (all colors) Walmart (in-store credit)

$114 / $125 (all colors) $104 / $109 (all colors) $100 / $124 (all colors) $104 / $124 (all colors) $114 / $122 (all colors)

Verizon models tend to be valued higher than AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile Samsung phones, which are usually worth tens of dollars less. Unlocked models, on the other hand, vary in price depending on the retailer.

From our observation, Best Buy is the only retailer that differentiates on price based on the color and carrier of your Galaxy Note, but the deviation is typically only a few dollars. Amazon, GameStop, Gazelle and Walmart have consistent pricing for all colors. GameStop, however, is the only retailer that offers the same rates for 32GB and 64GB Galaxy Notes.

Our list shows the maximum cash and credit offers you can now expect at these major retailers with trade-in programs. Before you cash out, take note of your Galaxy Note 5’s condition. In some cases, your phone will need to be “flawless,” meaning no cracked screens, scratches or dents. And devices that can’t power on are priced significantly lower. Check the terms at your retailer of choice before trading.

Credit: Tom's Guide

