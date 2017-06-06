Leaked OnePlus 5 Image Could Be the Real Thing

We now know when OnePlus is going to take the wraps off its next smartphone. And we just may have seen what the OnePlus 5 will look like, too.

(Image credit: Android Police)

Android Police published what appears to be a press render of the OnePlus 5. And the website has no doubts about the image's authenticity: Android Police says it's confident that you're looking at the OnePlus 5 after corroborating the leaked image with a second source.



The leaked OnePlus 5 image appears on the same day that OnePlus officially said it would unveil its next phone during a June 20 streaming event that kicks off at noon ET.

MORE: Most Anticipated Phones

The image posted by Android Police largely matches the popular rumors about the OnePlus 5 — specifically, the dual rear cameras on the phone's back. Those lenses are aligned horizontally with what appears to be a flash just off to the right. There's also a logo on the back, and you can see the mute switch on the side of the phone.



A lot of the chatter surrounding this leaked image draws comparisons between the OnePlus 5 and Apple's iPhone 7 Plus. But it wouldn't be entirely surprising if OnePlus's next phone resembled one of Apple's devices. The same thing was said when the OnePlus 3 debuted last year.



One of the earliest rumors about the OnePlus 5 suggested that the phone would have minimal bezels and an expansive screen similar to that of Samsung's Galaxy S8. It's hard to tell from the leaked image given how dark it is, but there appears to be a standard-sized bezel on the top of the phone given the positioning of the front camera. The rumors we've heard suggest that the OnePlus 5 will feature a 5.5-inch display.



Other than the June 20 unveiling, there's not that much officially known about the OnePlus 5. Qualcomm has confirmed the phone will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor. And OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has said the phone would be the "thinnest flagship" without sacrificing battery life.



We'll find out for certain just what the phone features and what it looks like on June 20, when OnePlus formally unveils the OnePlus 5.

An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect time for the OnePlus 5 launch event. We've corrected it to noon ET on June 20.