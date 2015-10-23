Latest Facebook App Saves Battery Life: How to Update

If you've noticed your iPhone battery has been draining too quickly, you can lay the blame on Facebook's mobile app. Facebook acknowledged that it has found "a few key issues" that have been causing battery issues, and has released a new version of its app that is supposed to address these problems.

Facebook identified a repeated CPU spin process and silent audio sessions running in the background as the culprits for the battery drain.

If you've got iOS 7 and later installed on your phone, you can wait for the update to arrive. Those who want to fix the issue immediately or are running older versions of iOS can use this guide to update now.

1. Open the app store.

2. Tap Updates at the bottom right.

3. Find the Facebook app.

4. Press Update to the right of the Facebook logo. If it says Open instead of Update, your app has already been updated.