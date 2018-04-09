What to Do If Your Facebook Data Went to Cambridge Analytica

Starting today (April 9), Facebook will begin to notify approximately 87 million of its users that their personal information may have been passed along to Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm that worked for President Donald J. Trump's 2016 election campaign. [UPDATE: As of noon EDT on Tuesday, April 10, we couldn't find a single person who had received any of these notifications. However, we did find how you could check anyhow.]

All Facebook users will get a message on their Facebook web pages or apps entitle "Protecting Your Information." Those whose information didn't end up with Cambridge Analytica will get just a brief blurb and a link to the Facebook setting through which they can view and manage websites and apps that can access their Facebook accounts.

But those directly affected by the current scandal will get a longer version of the message stating that "the website 'This Is Your Digital Life' ... may have misused some of your Facebook information by sharing it with a company called Cambridge Analytica." Those users will get a link to "See How You're Affected."

Users who did sign up for the "This Is Your Digital Life" survey will get a third version of the notification that also links to "See How You're Affected."

If you do get a notification that Cambridge Analytica got your data, here are various resources to help you manage, fine-tune or even delete your Facebook account.

What to Do

