Disney Will Let You Pilot the Millennium Falcon in VR

By Virtual Reality 

Disney is building a virtual reality ride featuring the Millennium Falcon, which will launch later this year as part of the theme park's major Star Wars expansion.

Ever dream of taking the Millennium Falcon for a spin? Well you might just get your wish -- sort of. At Disney's recent Disneyland 60 event, Harrison Ford (aka Han Solo) revealed a snippet of video showing off a new virtual reality ride that will allow the "Star Wars"-faithful to get in the cockpit and pilot the iconic vessel.

The yet-to-be-named ride will be part of a larger Star Wars expansion at Walt Disney Resorts. When it launches some time this year in the company's California and Florida locations, fans will be thrust into a battle with the First Order, the new antagonists from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But this won't be some namby-pamby rail shooter; according to Ford, you'll actually be flying the Falcon, "banking left, right [and] firing the laser cannons."

In addition to letting you blast the First Order out of the sky, Disney will offer a separate experience in which you'll be dropped into the middle of a Rebel battle. Back in the real world, the new expansion will feature famous locales from the movies populated by a number of aliens and droids. There will even be Star Wars-themed cuisine.

All I know is, if the VR is anywhere near as good as the Millennium Falcon Experience currently featured in the Oculus Store, I'm excited to take my turn in a galaxy far, far away.

Source: VRFocus