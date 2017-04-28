Get Dell's XPS 8910 for $250 Off

Today only, Dell is taking $250 off its XPS 8910 Tower bringing its price down to just $699. XPS sales aren't rare, but discounts this steep are, which is why this 1-day sale ends today at 5pm ET.

Design-wise, the XPS 8910 ditches the neon lights and alien paraphernalia found on other gaming desktops for an all-black, monolithic-like design that fits in both at home or at the office. But make no mistake, this tower was designed with games and multimedia in mind.

It features a 3.4GHz Core i7-6700 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB 7200rpm hard drive. You also get an Nvidia GeForce GTX 730 2GB graphics card with a DVD/Blu-ray drive.

If you're the type that doesn't like to tinker too much with your desktop, you'll appreciate the XPS' design. It features a simple swing-out power supply unit that gives you quick access to the machine's chassis. From there you can easily upgrade components like the desktop's RAM and graphics card.

The XPS 8910 sale ends today at 5pm ET.