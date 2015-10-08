10 Breast Cancer Awareness Apps

Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when doctors, breast cancer patients and activists raise awareness and funds toward the fight against a silent killer that can affect 1 in 8 women in their lifetime. The mobile app space is another weapon in the arsenal of the fight against breast cancer, and we've scoured Google Play and the App Store for the some of the best breast cancer awareness apps.

B4BC (Android, iOS) (Free)

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a non-profit breast cancer foundation that focuses its advocacy among the youth and the action sports community. The B4BC app teaches the basics of BSE or Breast Self Examination, allows users to set a monthly BSE reminder, provides wellness and healthy lifestyle tips, and details on upcoming B4BC events and volunteer activities.

Keep A Breast: Check Yourself (Android, iOS)

The Keep A Breast Foundation is a youth-focused non-profit that's fighting the good fight. The foundation's Check Yourself app teaches the fundamentals of breast self examination, complete with a step-by-step guide. It also features a tool for setting automatic monthly reminders.

Curve Lurve (Android, iOS)

A project of the McGrath Foundation in Australia, Curve Lurve (Android, iOS) is intended to spread breast cancer awareness among young people. Curve Lurve works with the mantra of "Look, Lurve, Learn", teaching young women to look at and self-examine their breasts, as well as learn about what's normal for them while dispelling misinformation. The Curve Lurve app comes detailed instructions for self-examination, a scheduling function, and extras such as a newsroom of informational and lifestyle content.

Early Detection Plan (Android, iOS)

The best way to reduce breast cancer mortality is to catch it early in the bud. Early Detection Plan aims to help with this by providing an all-in-one breast exam reminder app that teaches its users how to self-examine, as well as recommending clinical exams and mammograms based on your medical profile. Users can schedule exams, find nearby clinics and read up on more information.

Your Man Reminder (Android, iOS) (Free)

Breast cancer apps need not be all doom and gloom serious. Case in point? Your Man Reminder, a tongue-in-cheek app that's designed to give you regular reminders from hot guys to check your breasts. Get reminders on checking your breasts using the TLC (Touch, Look, Check) method, send your friends personalized "Man-o-Gram" reminders, and learn what signs and symptoms to look for and take down.

Beyond The Shock (iOS)

A project of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Beyond The Shock helps cancer patients and family cope with the trauma of learning of a cancer diagnosis. It also hopes to take families onwards toward learning about cancer and how to cope, survive and thrive even while suffering from the disease. The app comes with instructional videos about breast cancer, a helpful online forum where people can ask questions and get answers, and a collection of video testimonials about life with breast cancer.

Care Zone (Android, iOS)

While no longer a death sentence, living with cancer frequently requires keeping track of prescriptions, medications, doctor's appointments, treatment schedules and other important information. Care Zone is an excellent medical care companion app that makes it easy to log your medications and keep track of your schedule. Simply take photos of your meds and Care Zone can fill in details like drug names, dosages and other details. The app comes with numerous other features such as a medication schedule planner, an appointment calendar, a symptom journal, to-do list functions and more. It's a flexible, all-in-one medical care companion for the mobile age.

dailyRX (Android, iOS) (Free)

DailyRX is your comprehensive source of health news on demand. The app allows users to pull up the latest doctor-reviewed and approved news and articles about more than 120 different medical conditions, including male and female breast cancer. In addition, users can consult a detailed medications encyclopedia, transfer your prescription details by scan or photo, and order prescription refills in-app (through Walgreens and other supporting pharmacies).

Choose This Not That: Breast Cancer (Android, iOS) ($3.99)

Choose This Not That: Breast Cancer helps you choose healthier foods and improve your diet and lifestyle, with the app's recommendations taking breast cancer patients in mind. Users can search for particular foods and view their suitability with a color-coded dial, search for suggested recommendations, and look up what foods to find and what to avoid. Particularly useful is that the app can search for recommendations based on likely combinations of conditions, for example, breast cancer plus obesity.

TweetCaster Pink (Android, iOS) ($9.99)

TweetCaster is one of our favorite third-party Twitter clients, and it's also joined in the effort to fight breast cancer with TweetCaster Pink. It's a special version of the TweetCaster app with a pink color palette and an ad-free experience. It's got everything we love about TweetCaster, such as multiple account logins, Facebook & Twitter posting, a "Zip It" muting feature, and more. Money raised from TweetCaster Pink goes to the breast cancer non-profit Feel Your Boobies.