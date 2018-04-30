Big Fitbit Sale on Amazon: Save Up to $50

Summer is quickly approaching and if your workouts are in dire need of a reboot, Amazon has a fitness sale just for you.

For a limited time, the retailer is discounting some of our favorite Fitbit fitness trackers by as much as $50. This includes the Editors' Choice Fitbit Charge 2, which at $119.95 is $30 off and at its second lowest price of the year.

The Fitbit Charge 2 is an excellent upgrade if you own an older or less expensive tracker. It tracks all the basics like steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes. Plus, it's large screen shows multiple information at once, such as date/time and your step count. It also has an optical heart rate monitor, which can calculate your VO2 Max, giving you a better indication of your health.

For a tracker that works as well on the track as it does in the pool, check out the Fitbit Flex 2. At $58.95, it's $41 off and the lowest price it's ever been. Perfect for bi- and tri-athletes, the water-proof tracker is smart enough to recognize a variety of activities, so you don't have to launch a specific workout before you begin.

Other Fitbit devices on sale include the Fitbit Alta HR for $119.95 ($30 off) and the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $249.95 ($50 off). You can shop the entire sale here.