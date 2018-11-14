Is Apple's Refurbished HomePod Worth Buying?

Apple's fixed up some of its HomePod smart speakers and is selling them on its website. But a major question remains: is a refurbished HomePod really worth the price?



If you head over to Apple's website today, you'll find an option to buy a refurbished HomePod for $299, a $50 discount on its regular retail price of $349. But saving only $50 on a refurbished device isn't exactly a deal. And considering the HomePod doesn't come with all of the smart features you'd find in an Amazon Echo, which costs less than the HomePod's refurbished price, that might be a problem.

Also, while a $50 savings might seem like a deal to some, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner. And Best Buy has already announced plans to heavily discount a variety of Apple products, including the HomePod. Apple's smart speaker will cost just $250 for a brand-new version on Black Friday — a $100 savings and $50 less than Apple's refurbished price.

If you're concerned about buying a refurbished HomePod, you needn't be. Apple's refurbished process includes rigorous testing and certifications to ensure the device is working well and without fail. Apple's refurbished HomePod also comes with a one-year limited warranty, so if things break or the device doesn't perform the way you think it should, you should be covered.

Still, if new is your thing, wait until Black Friday. You'll save some serious cash.