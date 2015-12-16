How to Manage App Permissions in Android 6

In Android Marshmallow, you have more control over what permissions applications ask for from your device. That’s because Android now uses what’s called a granular permission model. Instead of requesting everything under the sun the moment you download an app, you’re allowed to grant or deny access to particular features on an as-needed basis.

When you download an app from the Google Play Store, touch Install; you’ll see a list of permissions the app is asking for. Touch each of the permissions to reveal a drop-down menu with further details about what the app wants access to.



When you install an app, if it’s optimized for Marshmallow it’ll ask for permission when it tries to perform a specific function, such as asking permission to access your phone's camera.



At any time, you can manage which particular permissions to grant to a single app. Here's how.





1. Open the Settings app.



2. Tap Apps under the device heading; then tap the Gear icon in the top-right corner and touch App Permission.



3. Touch the individual app you wish to manage. In this example, we're selecting Android Wear.



4. Touch Permissions. You’ll then see a list of the permissions that you can toggle on or off.



You can also track which apps been granted permission to use specific functions. Here's how to manage permissions by group.



1. From Settings, select Apps and touch the Gear icon.



2. Touch App Permissions. Now, you can touch any of these individual groups of permissions and see which apps have access to this data.



3. Touch a specific permission. In this example, we'll use Calendar. Once you've tapped Calendar, you can then toggle on or off the ability for any app to access it.