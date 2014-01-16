Adobe Adds 3D Printing Functions To Photoshop CC

3D printing aficionados can now get more creative control over their projects. Adobe is bringing 3D printing functions to its Photoshop Creative Cloud software. The update, which will be available for free for all Creative Cloud members today, also integrates output options with printers such as the Makerbot series or vendors such as Shapeways.com.

While users have been able to work with 3D objects in Photoshop for years now, this update integrates the option for 3D output, so you can print directly from the program. You can also import existing 3D projects in OBJ, STL, 3DS, Collada and KMZ files and beautify them with Photoshop's tools.

MORE: Best 3D Printers 2014

Compared to existing 3D modeling tools, Photoshop CC gives you more creative options to refine, preview and prepare your objects. Add colors and textures or choose materials to personalize your model. Hit Print and Photoshop CC will let you preview what your masterpiece will look like based on the printer and materials you've chosen. It will also build scaffolds to prevent your structure from collapsing, and you can also preview these scaffolds.

Those who don't have their own Makerbot 3D printer can choose to send their files to Shapeways.com and have their creation mailed to them or shipped anywhere in the world.

We're intrigued by the potential this update adds to the library of tools available to 3D object-makers, and if you have a 3D printer already, you can also probably afford the $49.99 monthly fee for complete Creative Cloud membership. If cash is an issue, you can choose the $19.99 a month option for single titles.

Follow Cherlynn Low at @CherlynnLow and on Google+. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.