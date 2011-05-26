Survey: 9 Percent Ditched PSN to Switch to XBL

The April breach of Sony’s PlayStation, Qriocity and SOE networks angered a lot of customers. Many felt that a company with so many millions of users should have had better security in place, and taken more care in protecting the information of its customers. Some even declared they would be trading in their PS3s because they could no longer trust Sony. So just how many have quit PSN cold turkey?



According to a recent survey by GameSpot, 9 percent of PlayStation users say they’ve traded PSN for Xbox Live. The results of the survey, which questioned 2,285 PS3-owning users, state that 64 per cent of people were "very unlikely" to switch from PSN to Xbox Live following the outage. Similarly, 67 percent responded that they were "very likely" to resume using PSN following the data breach and interruption to services.



A further 11 percent said a change from PSN to XBL was "somewhat unlikely," however, GameSpot reports that 9 percent said they had already switched over to Xbox Live, with another 5 percent saying they are either "somewhat" or "very likely" to do the same.



So that’s where users stand on continued use of PSN, but what about trust? Apparently 35 percent of those surveyed said their trust in Sony was unaffected by the outage and 23 percent actually hailed it as a good thing, if only because it will make corporations more stringent in locking down user information. What’s more, a large percentage of people seem to agree with Howard Stringer's belief that Sony handled the situation as best it could. GameSpot says 57 percent of people believe the calamitous event was handled 'appropriately.'



Do you still trust Sony? Will you be ditching your PSN account? Let us know in the comments below!