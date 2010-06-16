Yes, Please: Xbox 360 Arcade for $99* at Walmart

Now, $149 is already pretty cheap for a console that debuted at $279.99 and was $199 just last week, however, Walmart is willing to do you one better. A new Father's Day bundle means that for $149 you'll get an Xbox Arcade with wireless controller and 256MB of memory, two free games (Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts and Viva Piñata), and a $50 Walmart giftcard.

Sure, you might actually have to hand over $149 but you'll get $50 worth of games/Cheetos/toilet paper/spoons/whatever you buy at Walmart for free.

(Walmart via Engadget)