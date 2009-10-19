Motorola's DROID Does Plenty the iPhone Can't

DROID is a new phone from Motorola and Verizon Wireless. Running on Google's Android OS, this device is not the same social networking phone (dubbed the CLIQ) that we've been hearing about over the last few weeks. In fact, the campaign for DROID makes Motorola's CLIQ look like a bit of a lackluster effort.

For those of you who weren't watching ALCS game between the Yankees and the Angels, the 30 second TV spot takes a swipe at Apple and all the things the iPhone can't do, e.g., "iDon't have a real keyboard,' and 'iDon't run simultaneous apps.' This is all followed up with a resounding "DROID DOES."

Feel free to get yourself all caught up by checking out the video below.

So, now we know we're looking at a November release, a real keyboard (possibly a virtual keyboard with a slide-out QWERTY), the ability to run more than one app at a time, a 5mp camera with an LED flash for taking pictures at night or in the dark, interchangeable batteries (should you feel the need to carry a second battery for your phone) and, of course, that it's going to be available on Verizon's nework.

Other little tidbits gleaned from reports around the web say it's going to be the first phone to run Android 2.0 (the CLIQ is v1.5 aka "Cupcake" and we're currently at v1.6 aka "Donut") and will have voice recognition. Hardware-wise, ZDNet reports that DROID packs 3.7-inch 480×854 pixels touchscreen with WVGA+, 256MB RAM, GPS, 16GB microSD with support for a higher capacity and a 1400 mAh battery.