Hustler Launches an Android App

Steve Jobs has made it abundantly clear that boobies have no place on the iPhone, even going as far as to tell users that if they want porn in their pocket, they'll have to buy an Android phone. Well, here's an app for those of you who jumped off the SS iPhone just so you could jump on the XX Android (insert Flash joke here).

Hustler this week announced the arrival of the magazine's very own Android application. Unfortunately, though Steve Jobs seems to think the Android marketplace is a wonderful place for all things titillating, Hustler has kept things pretty tame. The app contains no nudity and instead gives information on the latest Hustler Honeys. If you consider yourself a long-time Hustler reader, you'll be pleased to know that as well as offering pictures, videos and interviews with the current Honeys, the "classic all-stars" will also make an appearance.

"Our main goal was to introduce an app that satisfies our current Hustler fans as well as one that attracts new interest," Hustler World quotes Hustler President, Michael H. Klein, as saying. "Users will have a chance to not only see exclusive photos and videos of their favorite girls, but also gives them an insider’s glimpse into the girls’ off-camera personalities through video interviews."

The Hustler app costs $2.99 and is available now. Get it while it's hot!