Google Adds Animal Masks to Google+ Hangouts

Google's really been busy over the last half-year or so since Google+ launched. The company is constantly tweaking and improving features on its social site to make things easier to use or simply more useful. The search giant this past weekend added a little bit of whimsy to the Hangouts feature with the addition of animals masks.

Having already added effects like antlers and mustaches, Google's Amit Fulay revealed on Sunday that the company was experimenting with a few more goofy dress-up items for Hangouts. These include dog and cat masks, devil horns and a halo, and they move with you as you move around. A cute addition for sure, but will Google+ users care for the new features?