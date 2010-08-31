Man Accused of Using XB Live to Solicit Child Porn

A man in Florida is facing 16 counts of possession of child pornography after he allegedly used the service to obtain inappropriate images of a 10-year old boy. Timothy Hammerstone is said to have invited the boy to join his gaming team and paid him Microsoft points in exchange for naked images. Bay News 9 reports that the boy was paid 1,600 points (about $20) for 40 different photographs.

Sheriff Grady Judd told BN9 that Hammerstone invited the Californian boy to be his friend on Xbox Live using an anonymous account.

"He created those accounts so that they could keep their communications confidential from their parents," Judd said.

This isn't the first time we've heard of people using Xbox Live or similar services to obtain child pornography. In June of this year, a man used Call of Duty's multiplayer mode to solicit images of teenage boys. Jonathan Prime, 20, told the boys that he was starting a clan but said that to become a member, the boys must send him a photo of their genitals.