American Airlines Launches In-Flight WiFi Tracker

AA today announced the launch of a special widget that will help users find out if their flight has WiFi. Additionally, customers who have yet to book a flight can enter in the airport from where they will be departing, and the widget will list all WiFi-equipped flights departing from the selected airport. Data is available for a 24 hour period.

"We are pleased to have the Wi-Fi Widget tool available for our customers," said Doug Backelin, American's manager of inflight communications and technology. "We realize how important inflight connectivity is to travelers and believe the new widget will make identifying Wi-Fi equipped aircraft easy."

Check out the tool by clicking here or visiting www.aawifiwidget.com.