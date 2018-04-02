This $20 Gadget Lets You Use PS4, Xbox Controllers on Switch

Don't feel like shelling out $70 for Nintendo's Pro Controller? Or maybe you just really wish you could play Splatoon 2 with the precision of your beloved DualShock 4? Either way, if you own a Nintendo Switch, you need 8Bitdo's $20 Wireless Bluetooth Adapter.

This cheap, magical USB stick lets you connect any PS4, PS3, Xbox One S, Wiimote or Wii U Pro Controller to your Switch. It also lets you use all of those controllers — in addition to your Joy-Con or Switch Pro Controller — with your PC, Android TV or Raspberry Pi. It's incredibly versatile for a $20 gadget, and for the most part, it works like a dream.

Connecting your controllers via 8Bitdo's adapter is dead simple — you just press the pairing button on the adapter, put your controller of choice into pairing mode, and the two sync up. I spent most of my time with the gadget using my PS4 controller on my Switch, and the two worked together wonderfully with only a few notable hiccups.

Whether I was slicing up demons in Bayonetta 2 or dodging punches in Arms, my DualShock 4 felt just as responsive on my Switch as my Pro Controller does. The adapter even supports the DualShock 4's rumble and motion control capabilities, which allowed me to steer around in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe by tilting my PS4 pad left and right. I did encounter a minor issue in Splatoon 2 in which my DualShock 4's vibrations felt a bit out of sync with the game, but it didn't seem to be a problem when playing other titles.

I also used 8Bitdo's adapter to connect my Wii U Pro Controller and Xbox One bluetooth controller to my Switch, as well as hook up my Switch Pro Controller and DualShock 4 to my PC. In all cases, the controllers worked near-flawlessly.

The Wireless Bluetooth Adapter isn't just a no-brainer — it's practically essential for anyone who owns a Switch. Nintendo's $70 Pro Controller is a steep investment, and 8Bitdo's $20 add-on allows you to enjoy the same level of precision with the PS4, Xbox One or Wii U controllers you probably already have lying around. Playing Mario and Zelda with an Xbox pad might seem like sacrilege to some, but to me, it's a smart way to save a whole lot of cash.

Credit: Tom's Guide