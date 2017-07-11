Xbox One S Prime Day Bundle Is Best Deal Ever

If you're in the market for an Xbox One S, now's the time to buy.

One of the best deals we've ever seen for Microsoft's console is available right now as part of Amazon Prime Day, allowing Prime members to snag tons of extra games and goodies at an incredibly low price.

For just $239, you'll get a 500GB Xbox One S, digital download codes for Halo 5, ReCore and Forza Motorsport 6, an extra wireless controller and a Play & Charge kit for your gamepads. To put that price in perspective, the Xbox One S typically sells for $249 on its own.

The Xbox One S is the latest version of Microsoft's flagship console, featuring a slick white design, 4K video playback for Blu-rays and streaming video, and HDR support for games like Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3.

It's worth noting that Microsoft's more powerful, 4K-gaming-enabled Xbox One X is launching in just a few months. However, that console will cost $499, and this bundle gets you an insane amount of extras for less than half of that price. And even if you trade up for an Xbox One X in November, you'll still get to use all of the games and accessories from this bundle on the new console.

We'll be highlighting the best Amazon Prime Day Deals all day here at Tom's Guide, so be sure to keep checking back frequently.