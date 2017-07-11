Trending

Xbox One S Prime Day Bundle Is Best Deal Ever

By

Amazon is currently offering the Xbox One S with three games, an extra controller and a charging kit for just $239.

If you're in the market for an Xbox One S, now's the time to buy.

One of the best deals we've ever seen for Microsoft's console is available right now as part of Amazon Prime Day, allowing Prime members to snag tons of extra games and goodies at an incredibly low price.

For just $239, you'll get a 500GB Xbox One S, digital download codes for Halo 5, ReCore and Forza Motorsport 6, an extra wireless controller and a Play & Charge kit for your gamepads. To put that price in perspective, the Xbox One S typically sells for $249 on its own.

Xbox One S for $239 (click to see price)View Deal

The Xbox One S is the latest version of Microsoft's flagship console, featuring a slick white design, 4K video playback for Blu-rays and streaming video, and HDR support for games like Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3.

MORE: Amazon Prime Day: Here Are The Best Deals

It's worth noting that Microsoft's more powerful, 4K-gaming-enabled Xbox One X is launching in just a few months. However, that console will cost $499, and this bundle gets you an insane amount of extras for less than half of that price. And even if you trade up for an Xbox One X in November, you'll still get to use all of the games and accessories from this bundle on the new console.

We'll be highlighting the best Amazon Prime Day Deals all day here at Tom's Guide, so be sure to keep checking back frequently.

Topics

Gaming
Xbox
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tierney11290 12 July 2017 17:38
    I purchased the Xbox One S bundle that was supposed to have came with the Xbox One S console, an extra controller w/ charging cable, Forza (digital), Halo 5 (digital), Recore (digital), and (I think) Halo Wars 2 (physical disc) all for $240. When the items were shipped however, it said I was sent a different bundle consisting of the Xbox One S console, an extra controller and Ghost Recon:Wildlands. This is not the bundle I ordered and not only was I charged $240 just for these items, I was also charged for the charging cable. I have confirmed this with my bank that I was charged for the wrong bundle/items.

    Take heed for those who ordered it. Check your Amazon account to make sure the correct one was sent out. Amazon will not fullfil their end of the purchase and will only offer me a refund on what they sent me.
    Reply
  • NotANewUser 13 July 2017 00:00
    I also have the same problem. Amazon is showing that I ordered the version that comes with Ghost Recon, and not the Forza/Halo/Recore version that I know I purchased. No extra charges that I can see, but I am in the process of contacting support to see if this is just a visual issue caused by it not being prime day currently.
    Reply
  • Tierney11290 13 July 2017 00:10
    @NotANewUser

    Let me know what you find out. I couldn't get anywhere with support. They just told me "sorry, we can't price match post-purchase which is not the case. I just didn't receive the right bundle!
    Reply
  • NotANewUser 13 July 2017 10:52
    @Tierney11290

    All resolved on my end. They emailed me the codes for the 3 games and I also got a response relating to the incorrectly displayed order.

    "Please be assured that you've ordered the correct items. I'm sorry that the item names didn't reflect correctly due to a technical problem. I've escalated this issue to our concerned department so that no such inconvenience is ever caused again. Please be assured that necessary actions will be taken to avoid repetition of this situation."
    Reply
  • Tierney11290 13 July 2017 12:38
    @NotANewUser

    Awesome to hear! Anything in particular I should say about getting the codes? I thought I tried everything, but I guess not!
    Reply