Trackimo GPS Tracker Review

This all-around, reasonably priced tracker is well suited for urban life, with a powerful set of features for keeping tabs on someone's location.

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to the Trackimo GPS Tracker. This $140 GPS tracking device looks small and light, but it's plenty powerful where it counts. And some attractive features, plus a low monthly service plan, make it a good choice for anyone who wants to log their whereabouts without a lot of fuss.

Design

Weighing in at a mere 1.4 ounces, Trackimo is the lightest unit we tested; by comparison, the heaviest tracker we tested, the Spot Gen3, weighs 4.2 ounces. As light as it is, Trackimo has a solid casing and feels sturdy in your palm, despite its compact, 1.8 x 1.6 x 0.7 dimensions. Trackimo has two buttons on the front, called left key and right key; they're used to send out custom messages when you press and hold either button. You set up what messages to send through Trackimo's website, though you can only enable or disable them through a companion app.

An SOS button in the middle of the device notifies your contacts by text message that you're in distress and should be contacted.

The micro USB slot on Trackimo is not covered by any sort of flap, so unlike the Spot Gen3, which can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water, this device should not go near the water.

Along with the GPS device, you get a whole bunch of goodies: a silicone case that makes Trackimo water-resistant (though definitely not waterproof), a USB-to-micro-USB charging cable (though no wall adapter), a lanyard, an optional Velcro backing that can replace the standard belt-clip backing and a magnetized mini-screwdriver to help you switch those out.

Features

One of Trackimo's more attractive features is its monthly service cost. For the first year you use Trackimo, all your GSM data is included; after that, you pay only $5 a month, and you can cancel at any time.

By default, your account starts out with 10 SMS text alerts sent with those left and right keys, which is a rather paltry amount. You're also able to raise your monthly text limit through your Trackimo account online: 25 for $3, 50 for $4 or 100 for $6.

In another nice bonus, Trackimo uses a GSM signal, so it can work internationally without requiring any additional setup. Speaking of setup, the activation process through Trackimo's website is easy, so you're up and running with few headaches.

Performance

Once I finished setting up my alerts, Trackimo proved to be a reliable workhorse. Overall, the location accuracy was solid, almost always down to within a couple dozen feet, and you can set the tracking frequency to one of several options, from once a minute to every two hours. The Spot Gen3 was slightly more accurate, but only slightly.

Trackimo offers the best combination of website and mobile app. Its site is easy to navigate and teeming with features such as the ability to increase your monthly text-message limits. The mobile app felt like an extension of that, with a clean Google Maps interface.

Trackimo lets you set up geofences, alerting within a couple of minutes when someone enters or leaves an area — helpful if you want to use the device to track the location of a child or an elderly parent, say. Setting up a fence is easy enough, though Trackimo treats the area as a square, rather than a circle, suggesting this feature is better suited to city life than in the great outdoors.

Battery Life

Trackimo promises up to 96 hours of battery life depending on how you use the device. In my time with it, the GPS tracker certainly lived up to that promise. I got close to a week of standby time and about two solid days of consistent use before a charge was truly necessary. Both the Spot Gen3, at five days of steady use, and the Spytec GL300, at nearly two weeks of semi-regular use, lasted longer in my testing, though.

Service Plans and Warranty

As noted above, Trackimo covers all your tracking costs for the first year you own the device; afterward, you pay $5 a month. That's a bargain, especially when you consider that the starting plans for Spytec's GL300 and the Spot Gen3 GPS track cost $300 and $150 a year, respectively. If you're conscious about cost and don't need the more extensive tracking capabilities or emergency features that make the Gen3 so appealing to outdoor enthusiasts, Trackimo's device is a compelling option.

Like other GPS trackers, Trackimo offers a one-year warranty.

Bottom Line

With its teeny size and the way it tracks your data, Trackimo seems better suited for urban explorations as opposed to ones in the wilderness, where the Spot Gen3 excels. Trackimo's year of included service and use of quad-band GSM are worthwhile features that squeeze some extra value out of this respectable performer. Just make sure you don't lose sight of this little one; it's so light you might not even feel it in your pocket or pack.

Specs

Size 1.8 x 1.6 x 0.7 inches Weight 1.4 ounces Battery Life 48-96 hours Battery Rechargeable lithium-ion battery Emergency Features Yes App Support Android, iOS Network Quad-band GSM Monthly Service Cost

Free for 1 year, $5-per-month after that



