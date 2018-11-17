Sony PlayStation Plus Just Dropped to $39

This holiday season, give the gift of multiplayer to a PlayStation owner with a PlayStation Plus membership. Normally $59.99, you can get a 12-month subscription for only $39.99 on Amazon, which is right in line with Sony's Black Friday sale. It's currently the best discount available for the membership so act fast.

In addition to multiplayer access, a PS Plus membership grants members a free game every month, automatic game updates, 1GB of cloud storage for your game saves and big discounts on apps and games in the PlayStation Store. It's a great gift to ensure that the gamer in your life gets the most out of their console.





While playing online with friends and family is a blast. My favorite part of PS Plus is the free game selection. Typically a mix of older AAA titles and new indies, you can build an eclectic mix of games that covers everything from the PS4 to the PlayStation Vita without breaking the bank. For instance, this month's free titles included Yakuza Kiwami, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, Jackbox Party Pack 2, Arkedo Series, Roundabout and Burly Men at Sea.