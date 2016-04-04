Smartphone Madness 2016: BlackBerry Priv vs. Alcatel Idol 4 & 4S

After 14 head-to-head match-ups, it all comes down to this: the final confrontation in our annual Smartphone Madness contest. Emerging from a tough field of 16 standout smartphones are the BlackBerry Priv and the Alcatel Idol 4 and 4s, which will now duke it out for the 2016 title.

But one of those phones won’t be the only winner when voting ends Wednesday, April 6. You’ll also have the chance to enter your name in a drawing to take home the champion smartphone!

The BlackBerry Priv rode a tidal wave of fan support to the finals, knocking off the Sony Xperia X in the first round, thumping the Nexus 6P and 5X from Google in the quarterfinals and topping the HTC One A9 in the semifinals. Only in that last round did the Priv fail to capture at least 70 percent of the vote.

It’s easy to see what has people thrilled about the Priv — it’s the first BlackBerry device to run the Android OS. It also retains the slide-out keyboard and built-in security features that have earned BlackBerry such loyal users.

Alcatel’s Idol 4 and 4s have also breezed into the finals. The forthcoming smartphones from Alcatel toppled LG’s G5 in the first round, knocked off the Lumia 950 and 950 XL from Microsoft in the quarterfinals and booted the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge from Samsung in the last round. That’s three top phone makers all pushed aside by Alcatel and its upstart Idol

Credit the Idol’s programmable Boom button for its strong showing. The Boom button gives you quick, customizable access to the phone’s features. We’ve also been impressed by its sleek design and the fact that Alcatel’s phones tend to have much lower price tags than their bigger name rivals.

Who will win this final smartphone battle? The answer could be you. When you cast your vote for your favorite smartphone, you’ll also have the opportunity to win the champion smartphone — either the BlackBerry Priv or the Alcatel Idol 4.

So tell us who’s the champion of Smartphone Madness 2016: The BlackBerry Priv or the Alcatel Idol 4? You have until 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 6 to make your vote count.

