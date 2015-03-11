Smartphone Madness 2015: Who Will Win?

College basketball fans aren't the only ones who lose their minds in March. We're going ga-ga over smartphones with the annual Smartphone Madness competition, which kicks off tomorrow (March 12). You, dear reader, are the only one who can actually determine which phone will be the champion.

Sure, the NCAA tournament's Selection Sunday is later this week (March 15), but we can't wait that long. Tomorrow's opening match-up sees the Apple iPhone 6 go toe to toe with the OnePlus One. Tip-off happens at 10 a.m. EDT, and the polls will be open until 9 a.m. on Friday (March 13). That gives you 23 hours to cast your votes. Winners move on, and losers go home.

MORE: Best Smartphones

Mark your calendars so you know when to come back and vote for your favorite smartphone. Here's the game calendar for round one, our very own Saccharine 16. After that, we'll move into the Aristocratic 8.

March 12: iPhone 6 vs. OnePlus One

March 13: Samsung Galaxy S6 vs. Sharp Aquos Crystal

March 16: HTC One M9 vs. ZTE Grand X Max+

March 17: Motorola Moto X vs. BlackBerry Passport

March 18: LG G Flex 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

March 19: Sony Xperia Z3v vs. Nokia Lumia 640XL

March 20: iPhone 6 Plus vs. Huawei Ascend Mate 7

March 23: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs. Nexus.

Round 2 has begun, and the schedule is as follows:

March 24: OnePlus One vs. Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

March 25: Sharp Aquos Crystal vs. Microsoft Lumia 640XL

March 26: HTC One M9 vs. Huawei Ascend Mate 7

March 27: BlackBerry Passport vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 4

So which phones will earn your votes?

Anna Attkisson is the managing editor at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag. Follow Anna Attkisson @akattkisson. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook.

