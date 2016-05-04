How to Report Bullying and Abuse on Tumblr

Tumblr has made blogging, sharing content and expressing yourself online easier than ever. While the platform has spawned a number of friendly communities and fandoms, the wide number of blogging options available also provide an arsenal of ways to harass.

(Image credit: Roman Pyshchyk / Shutterstock.com)

To its credit, Tumblr makes it easy for you to report harassment. It asks for some easy-to-find specifics through a form that's easy to find and simple to understand. With just a few clicks and a few words, you can help clean up the site.

When dealing with cyber bullying or harassment, teenagers should notify an adult, parent or guardian whom they trust; if necessary, notify local law enforcement.



Here’s how to report cyber bullying and harassment on Tumblr:



1. Go to Tumblr's form for reporting abuse.

2. Choose "This content is gross or hateful" from the list of options.





3. Choose "Malicious speech" if you're reporting an abusive site.



4. Provide the URL, nature of the abuse, and your contact information, then click submit.

If online abuse is causing you to have suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.