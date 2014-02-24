How to Remove Channels from a Roku 3

It’s easy to add channels to your Roku 3 — so easy that you may get carried away and add ones you'll never use. After a while, those extra channels can make it hard to find the ones you want to use the most. That’s when it’s time to remove a channel from your Roku 3.

When it comes time to clean out your Roku, here’s how to delete a channel:

1) Go to My Channels on your Roku.

2) Navigate to the channel you want to remove and click Options (the * symbol) on the remote.

3) Select “Remove channel” and click OK. The Roku 3 will confirm that you want to remove the channel. Select “Remove channel” again to do so. [screenshot: remove_channel.png]

You can also delete channels from your Roku with the Roku mobile app (Android and iOS).

1) In the app, select the My Channels tab and tap the arrow to the right of the screen.

2) Touch the “Remove” button and then confirm that you want to remove it.

