The Best-Selling Products from Prime Day 2018 (So Far)

Despite its bumpy start, Prime Day 2018 is now in full swing. And based on early data from Amazon and our own numbers, the Fire TV Stick is the big winner so far.

The landmark holiday, which will run through Wednesday, July 18 at 2:45am ET, is sending a tsunami of shoppers straight to Amazon's homepage. And if you're wondering what everyone is buying, we've got a list of Amazon's early top sellers. (We used a combination of Amazon's data and our own data to get these statistics).

As expected, Amazon products are dominating the list, which is based on traffic to Tom's Guide (with more than 900,000 visitors per day) and our own analysis. The full list of winners so far includes:



Fire TV Stick for $19.99 ($20 off): Amazon's budget streamer is generating 4x more sales than any other device. Normally priced at $39.99, it's currently 50 percent off.

Echo Dot for $29.99 ($20 off): The Echo Dot was last year's top-selling product, but today it's taking the back set to the Fire TV Stick.

Fire TV 4K Media Player for $34.99 ($35 off): The Fire TV Stick's counterpart, boasts 4K resolution and is also 50 percent off.

SanDisk 64GB microSD Card for Fire Tablets and Fire TV for $13.99 ($16 off): The ultimate upgrade for a new tablet or Fire TV, this memory card is over 50 percent off and gives you an extra 64GB of storage.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV Fire TV Edition for $289.99 ($110 off): The World Cup may be over (allez les bleus!), but that's not stopping consumers from TV shopping and at the top of their list is Toshiba's new 50-inch 4K TV Fire TV Edition. It also helps that the 50-inch model is $10 cheaper than its smaller 43-inch counterpart.

Cloud Cam for $59.99 ($60 off): It's not our favorite security camera, but consumers are loving the Cloud Cam's Prime Day price cut, which drops it to an unbelievably low $59.99.

Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector for $15.19 ($34.80 off): Another practical purchase, this 12-outlet surge protector normally sells for $50. You'll have to sign into your Prime account to see the sale price.

Fire Tablet 7 for $29.99 ($20 off): Amazon's least-expensive Fire tablet got a generous price cut and is now selling at its Black Friday price.

Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 ($40 off): Amazon's best Kindle is now at its cheapest price ever.

Echo Show for $129.99 ($100 off): This was Amazon's first "teaser" deal and consumers are still flocking to it. Amazon's Echo Show has never been this cheap.