Google Just Leaked the Pixel 3 Launch Date

After months of seeing shot after shot of barely-camouflaged prototypes, just about the only thing that hasn't leaked out about the Pixel 3 has been the launch date for Google's next phone. But that might have just changed.

Google seems to have posted a listing for an Oct. 4 Pixel 3 launch event on Famebit, its influencer marketing platform designed to help brands connect with YouTubers. The item was spotted by Brandon Lee of This Is Tech Today, a YouTube channel, who notes that the campaign is specifically targeting Canadian content creators.

The listing explicitly identifies the Pixel 3 as the product debuting on Oct. 4. In the Campaign Goals section, Google says it's looking for creators "who are not currently Pixel users" who are willing to switch, and then tell their story of how the process went.

Promotions like this aren't uncommon in the age of YouTube, but it is very uncommon to see such a high-profile product appear in this way well ahead of an official confirmation of the launch date. The last two generations of Pixel phones have launched on Oct. 4, so many expected Google would run a similar schedule with the Pixel 3. But even so, the fact that Google's spilled the details on its very own marketing platform is very surprising.

Since we now have a tentative date, what can you expect to see on Oct. 4? Based on the latest rumors, we'll be treated to a 5.3-inch Pixel 3, 6.2-inch Pixel 3 XL, new Pixel Buds and potentially even a Google-branded flagship Android Wear smartwatch. The last two details were first tipped off in May by prominent leaker Evan Blass, though we haven't heard much on the watch front since then.

As for those phones, photos allegedly of the new Pixel have leaked over and over again. Most recently it's been the Clearly White model of the Pixel 3 XL that has revealed itself ahead of Google's launch, notch and all. The pictures don't give away much internally, aside from a reported 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, but the glass back of the prototype, alongside rumblings of a new Qi-enabled Pixel Stand accessory, indicate that Google will emphasize the handsets' new wireless charging capabilities.

We're less than two months away from the purported Pixel 3 unveiling, and this surely isn't the last we've heard about the upcoming phones. We'll continue to keep you posted on the latest news and rumors.