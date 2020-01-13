Bleacher Report Live (Android, iOS: $9.99/month)

Bleacher Report is also branching out into live sports streaming with its Bleacher Report Live service (Android, iOS), offering up live video streams of games from a variety of sports and leagues, such as the NBA, NCAA, All Elite Wrestling and a number of international soccer leagues. (With parent company Turner Sports broadcasting UEFA Champions League matches, you'll find a lot of soccer on the app.) Users can flag their favorite leagues and teams to get notifications of upcoming events, and even if Bleacher Report Live doesn't have a stream, you can enter your location and TV provider so that the app can provide you with a list of local channels, apps, sites, radio channels, and sports bars where the game is airing. A monthly pass costs $9.99 — it's $30 for an NBA League Pass — with an annual subscription costing $80. You can also buy individual events on a pay-per-view basis.