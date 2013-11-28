10 Steam Games Under $10
Steam
PC gaming platform Steam is known for its great games and awesome sales. But even when they're not on sale, these 10 games provide maximum fun for minimum cost. Here are our top 10 Steam games for less than $10.
"Thief Gold" ($6.99)
Released in 1998, the video game "Thief" defined the stealth genre for decades. "Thief Gold," released a year later, only improved and expanded upon the original. Now, this classic video game is only $6.99 on Steam.
"Garry's Mod" ($9.99)
Build a game level, play in it with friends and then blow it all up: You can do all that and more in "Garry's Mod." More like a development kit than a finished game, "Garry's Mod" lets users play with the game engine and art assets that power all of game developer Valve's best games.
"Magicka" ($9.99)
"Magicka" combines excellent third-person action with a fun world that's based partly on Norse mythology and partly on contemporary pop culture.
MORE: 10 Fun, Cheap Steam Games for a Rainy Day
With multiplayer and cooperative modes, this gamer's game is sure to magically make its way into your heart.
"FTL: Faster Than Light" ($9.99)
"FTL" took the galaxy by storm with its combination of fast-paced strategy and detail-oriented resource management. Players are tasked with navigating a spacecraft through procedurally generated sectors of space, meaning you'll never play the same way twice.
"Montague's Mount" ($9.99)
If you liked 2012's moody story-driven "Dear Esther," then check out "Montague's Mount," a dark and mysterious puzzle-driven game from new developer PolyPusher Studios that was recently Greenlit by the Steam community.
"Anodyne" ($9.99)
Another graduate of Steam's Greenlight program, "Anodyne" borrows from classic 16-bit-era adventure games to tell a charming but haunting story about the human subconscious.
"The Shivah: Kosher Edition" ($4.99)
A New York City rabbi faces a crisis of faith in this point-and-click adventure game from Wadjet Eye Games. First released in 2006, the new "Kosher Edition" features newly remastered visuals and audio, but still costs only $4.99.
"Divekick" ($9.99)
Both a homage and a parody of fighting games, "Divekick" distills competitive combat into just two buttons: dive and kick. Add its snarky, irreverent humor, and the result is a game that appeals to both hardcore and casual audiences.
"Fallout 3" ($9.99)
With its sprawling open world and gritty post-apocalyptic world, "Fallout 3" received numerous "Game of the Year" awards in 2008. Now, the game is available for just $9.99 on Steam, or $19.99 for the Game of the Year edition that includes three DLC (downloadable content) packages.
"To The Moon" ($9.99)
Two scientists must sort through a dying man's memories to grant his final wish: to go to the moon. With its linear story and no combat to speak of, "To The Moon" might not be what you're expecting, but it's all the better for it.
Email jscharr@techmedianetwork.com or follow her @JillScharr and Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.
-
ojas 28 November 2013 14:57That's a nice selection of games. Hopefully the Autumn/Spring sale will bring discounts!Reply
-
u_gonna_squeal_b4_we_cookya 28 November 2013 19:07Go check Amazon. In the last 3 days, I got Max Payne 3 + Season Pass $7. I got Borderlands 1 GOTY, Bioshock 1 AND 2 and Duke Nukem Forever Complete as a bundle for $9.99! Far Cry 3 for $7.50. Dead Island GOTY for $4.99. Dead Island Riptide for 7.50. Plus, there are a whole bunch of other games that I haven't personally bought but are under $10 and on Steam such as the Telltale Walking Dead Pack for $7.50, the last 4 Grand Theft Autos for $11 (ok $1 more) or $7 without GTA IV, the XCOM collection for $9.99, and a bunch more single games or bundles where each individual game comes out to under $10.Reply