10 Steam Games Under $10

"To The Moon" ($9.99)

Two scientists must sort through a dying man's memories to grant his final wish: to go to the moon. With its linear story and no combat to speak of, "To The Moon" might not be what you're expecting, but it's all the better for it.

Email jscharr@techmedianetwork.com or follow her @JillScharr and Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.